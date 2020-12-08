Denise Molldrem, age 41, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday evening, December 4, 2020 from malignant melanoma at home hospice.
Denise is survived by her mother Nancy Molldrem; her three brothers: Kevin, Eric, and Alex (Susan) Molldrem; her one sister Cherie James (Conan); grandmother Ilse Kerkstra; five nieces: Georgia, Francesca, Addison, Finley, and Mya Molldrem; and three nephews: Kai, Eli, and Isaac Molldrem.
She was preceded in death by her father Nathan Molldrem, who passed away 4 months ago; grandparents Ariel and Esther Molldrem; and grandfather Martin Kerkstra.
She had two best friends: Tony Braumreiter and Gretchen Vanden Bloomen.
Denise absolutely loved her dachshunds Tootsie and Annie and took care of them like a mother. She had a cat named Buttons and a parakeet named Polly.
Denise graduated from Memorial High School in 2001. She enjoyed Special Olympics and participated in bowling, basketball, track and field, swimming, and gymnastics. She liked the activities at Part-Te-Rec and making new friends. She was in UW-Eau Claire Best Buddies and the Chippewa Valley Fishing Club.
Denise worked at Montessori Daycare and Hand in Hand Daycare. She was a hard worker and liked working by the little children. She had a good heart and was always friendly and kind. She liked to talk to everyone and was always eager to help someone in need. In every store, she would even tell a mother with a baby, “What a cute baby you have.”
Her favorite hobby was crafts, especially making holiday paper chains and punching different paper shapes. She enjoyed word search puzzles and color by number coloring books. She liked to take pictures of flowers and send text messages to her family and friends. She also loved spending time with her sister Cherie and had fun running errands, going shopping, and eating out.
Denise sang ‘Silent Night’ solos for several years at school Christmas programs. She belonged to Trinity Lutheran Church and liked the music and seeing her friends there.
A private family funeral service will be held at Hulke Family Funeral Home with burial at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. She will be buried next to her father, who recently passed away.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.