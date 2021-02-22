Denise C. Schendel (nee Duerkop) was born on May 16, 1961 in Eau Claire to the late Cletus and Mary Deuerkop. Denise died Feb. 15, 2021 at River Falls Hospital of Lewy-Body Dementia. Survived by siblings, Donna (Chuck) Reimer, Jim (Joan) Prine, Bernie Duerkop, Chris (Wes) Nelson, Patty Duerkop and Bill Duerkop; numerous nieces and nephews. As per Denise’s wishes her brain to be donated to science, her ashes will be scattered at her favorite places in the spring. Donations may be made to the lewy Body Foundation.
