Denise A. Schoettl, 59, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at her residence with her husband, Gary and their two daughters, Jayme and Katie and her sister, Joyce by her side.
Denise was born September 2, 1961 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Leslie and Patricia (Walsh) Ries.
On October 8, 1994, Denise married Gary Schoettl in Las Vegas, NV.
Denise worked for United Health Care in Eau Claire. She was a member of Shekinah Glory Ministries.
Denise enjoyed ballgames, lounging in the swimming pool, being outside, tending to her flowers, the Minnesota Vikings and especially her three grandchildren.
Denise is survived by her husband, Gary; two daughters, Jayme (Cory) Schindler and Katie Earsom both of Colfax; two brothers, Robert Ries and Donny Ries both of Grand Rapids, MN; three sisters, Gloria Keogh of Burnsville, MN, Diane (Rick) Karnitz of Elk River, MN, and Joyce (David) Legut of Bloomington, MN; and three grandchildren, Aleah and Ethan Schindler and Khalani Gant.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, David Ries.
A Memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 9 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Sue Rasmussen of Shekinah Glory Ministries will be officiating.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 9 at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com