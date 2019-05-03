Denise “Nester” R. Vik, age 53, of Eau Claire passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Memorial visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place Tuesday evening at the Hilltop Tavern immediately following the memorial visitation. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. The family will determine at a later date which organization will receive the donations.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s paper.
