Denise Vik

Denise Rachelle Vik, known by everyone as Nester, of Eau Claire, age 53, passed away April 30th, 2019 from natural causes.
Denise was born on January 6th, 1966 in Moorhead MN, to Veryl and Bonnie Vik. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1984.
At the age of 18, Denise took a position bartending at a local Eau Claire establishment, Hoot’s Hilltop. She eventually came to purchase the bar, now known as Hilltop Tavern, and had become a local icon known by so very many people. Hilltop was her pride and joy for the last 35 years.
Denise is proceeded in death by parents Veryl and Bonnie Vik. She is survived by fiancé Robert Lee Clark, sisters Amy Vik and Stephanie Priest, niece Sharon (Jeremy) Wuollet, and great niece Faith Jerding.
We are all deeply saddened by the loss of one of the most generous and caring people. There was not a person she met that wasn’t treated like family. Denise will be extremely missed and forever remembered.
Rest in peace Nester.
Visitation will be Tuesday May 7th from 4pm to 7pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home (3209 Rudolph Road). Hilltop Tavern will be open at 6pm on Tuesday evening for the celebration of life and Keith Eisenhuth will deliver the eulogy at 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. The family will determine at a later date which organization will receive the donations.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.