Denise M. Weiss, age 81, of Arkansaw, gained her angel wings, on Saturday July 30, 2022, at University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, surrounded by her family.

Denise was born, September 6, 1940, in the Township of Eau Galle. She was the daughter of Dennis S. & Beulah M. (King) Schlosser. Denise grew up in the Eau Galle community, attended St. Henry’s Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Durand High School. Denise started working in the family business, “Mondovi Implement”, doing accounting work in Mondovi. Denise met and later married Sigfreid R. Weiss, Jr. September 10, 1960, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle. After marriage they made their home in the Durand area and raised their family. Denise continued to work in the family business, (Durand Implement, MDMA, & Tractor Central) for many years.

Recommended for you