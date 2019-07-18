The shutter clicked for the final time, but the image he saw is one we can only imagine. Dennis Austad, 71, passed on July 16, 2019, after a three-year battle with cancer.
Dennis was born November 4, 1947, in Minot, North Dakota to Milton and Bette (Skappel) Austad, the youngest of the 4-D’s. Attended school in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, graduating from Spooner High School in 1966. Took classes at UW- Barron County, UW-Whitewater and UW-Eau Claire. Served in US Army from 1968 to 1970, including a year in Vietnam. In 1969 married high school classmate Susan Harmon. They had three children. They divorced in 1980. In 1981 he met and married Donna Anderson and they had two daughters.
Dennis picked up a camera in 1969 and seldom was without one after that. There was some type of camera in most of Dennis’s employment. When he first moved to Eau Claire, he worked for Photo Art and at the Consumer’s Co-op Camera Department. Later he shot video for TV-13 for a dozen years. And then he worked for the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles for 20 years. (There was only so much he could do with a driver’s license photo.)
Dennis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Donna, and his five children; Dennis (and Tammie) Austad of Rice Lake, Adam (and Jodi) Austad of Turtle Lake, Emily (and Sully) Resendiz of Chetek, Katherine (and Ben) Walker of Antigo and Kaaren Austad (and Matt Weber) of St. Louis Park, along with ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters Diane Bronson of Newport, Oregon and Denyce Loegais of Coloma, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his brother Dean Austad.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Peace Church, 501 E. Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment with military honors will take place at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Feed my People Food Bank, Eau Claire, The Highground Veterans Memorial Park, Neillsville or the Eau Claire County Veterans Foundation Tribute.
Friend and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Most people see with their eyes; an artist sees with his heart.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.