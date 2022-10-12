Dennis Robert Beaulieu, age 73, of Cameron, WI, passed away in his home on October 8th, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 49 years, his children, and grandchildren.
Denny was born in Ashland, WI, on August 2, 1949, to Robert and Carol Beaulieu. He graduated from O’ Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, SD, in 1967. Following his graduation from Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD, with a bachelor’s degree in education, Denny and Cindy were married in 1973. They lived in Cornell, WI for 41 years before moving to Cameron, WI.
Denny served the community as the Industrial Arts and Technology teacher for the Cornell School District for 31 years. He was recognized three times throughout his career as the Outstanding Educator of the Year by the Excellence in Education program and listed multiple times in the Who’s Who Among American Teachers.
In addition to his dedication to teaching, Denny ran his own graphic arts printing business out of his home for 25 years. Denny was very involved with the Cornell Athletics Program throughout his career and was honored as the Cornell Booster Club Fan of the Year in 1995.
Denny is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter, Michelle (Karey) Speten; son, Paul Beaulieu and grandchildren, Brady, Cameron, Kyle, Kayla, Dylan, and Sawyer. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Beaulieu; sisters, Suzanne (Tim) Bennick and Barbara (Terry) Schmidt, and all of his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Robert and Carol Beaulieu; his sister-in-law, Julia Beaulieu and many aunts, uncles and cousins.