Dennis Robert Beaulieu, age 73, of Cameron, WI, passed away in his home on October 8th, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 49 years, his children, and grandchildren.

Denny was born in Ashland, WI, on August 2, 1949, to Robert and Carol Beaulieu. He graduated from O’ Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, SD, in 1967. Following his graduation from Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD, with a bachelor’s degree in education, Denny and Cindy were married in 1973. They lived in Cornell, WI for 41 years before moving to Cameron, WI.

