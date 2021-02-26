Dennis J. Brandl, 83, of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Dennis was born in Eau Claire on January 23, 1938, the son of Francis and Marcella (Smiskey) Brandl. He attended and graduated from Eau Claire Regis High School in 1956 and then immediately entered the U.S. Navy serving until his honorable discharge in 1960.
On June 12, 1965, Dennis married Chari Schreiner at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. He worked for many years at Johnson Printing as well as Uniroyal.
He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge #402 in Eau Claire. Dennis enjoyed league bowling and dancing with his wife, as well as golfing and fishing.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Chari; his children, Curtis (Jennifer) Brandl of Eau Claire, Kelly (Paul) Sparks of Phoenix, AZ; four grandchildren, Sydney, Madison, Kylie, and Andrew; one great-grandson, Emerson; brothers, Richard (Irene) Brandl of Lakewood, CO, Steven Brandl of Eau Claire; a sister, Jean (Allan) Olson of Lampe, MO; sisters-in-law, Susan Schreiner and Peggy Schreiner; brothers-in-law, Harry (Cheryl) Schreiner, Bruce Schreiner, and Michael (Annette) Schreiner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Brandl.
No services are planned at this time.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.