(August 8, 1928 – February 20, 2021)
With great sadness, we announce that Dennis F. D’Jock, age 92, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully at his home in Eau Claire with his family and St. Joseph’s Hospice by his side.
Dennis was born on August 8, 1928 in Grantsburg, WI to Rose and Frank D’Jock. He graduated from Siren High School and attended the Dunwoody Institute and the College of St. Thomas, from which he graduated with his architectural degree in 1951. Dennis was a registered architect in multiple states. He worked for the architectural firm of Larsen, Plater, Smith for 15 years before starting his architectural firm, Ozolins-D’Jock Architects, LTD. After 20 years in the partnership, he spent five years at UW-Platteville as the Director of Campus Planning, followed by five years as a WI State Nursing Home Auditor. In retirement, Dennis lovingly cared for his wife Carolyn in their home until her passing in 2013.
Dennis married Carolyn Zimmerman on August 4, 1956 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Eau Claire, WI, and together they raised five wonderful children. He was actively involved with the Newman Center and the Catholic Church and enjoyed hunting, traveling and spending summers with his family at their cabin located in Burnett County, WI.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Carolyn; and his brother, Thomas. Dennis is survived by his children, Deb Pahl, Denyson & Sharlene D’Jock, Bridget & Ron Evers, Michael D’Jock and Michelle D’Jock & Olivier Philp; grandchildren, Holly Pahl & Bill Reeves, Megan Pahl, Kaylee Pahl & Carlos De La Torre, Roxane Philip, Justine Philip, Lindsay Evers and Casey & Josh Parr; and great-grandsons, Brent Pahl, Wyatt Reeves and Kaiden De La Torres.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 26 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Frederic, WI followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. and burial at the Siren Lakeview Cemetery.