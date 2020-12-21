DENNIS D. FOSTERLING, age 62, of Thorp, WI, passed away at his home with his family by his side, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Visitation will be held at Thorp Funeral Home on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm. A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held at a later date.
Dennis Duane Fosterling was born on June 3, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Donald D. and Lucy (Duvall) Fosterling. As a young child, Dennis’ family moved to Wausau where he was raised and received his education. After completing his education, Dennis moved out west to Montana where he worked for the forestry department for several years. He then started his own business, Another World Production, setting up light and sound systems around the country for concerts. Dennis moved back to Thorp in 1984, and worked at the family dry cleaning business, Tri-County Dry Cleaning. He was united in marriage to Evie M. Jacque on June 25, 1987 at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Thorp. Dennis worked at Hurd Millwork in Medford for 15 years, and then, in 2005, he went to work at Grace Lutheran Foundation in Eau Claire, as a lead maintenance technician, until his passing.
He had many interests, but especially enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, tinkering with things around the yard, and helping out others in the community in his spare time.
Dennis was a member of the Roosevelt Rod & Gun Club, the Circle T Saddle Club, and the National Rifle Association.
He is survived by his wife, Evie, of Thorp; 4 daughters: Keisha (Bill) Adams of Williston, ND, Megan (Dayne) Shemick of Lake Hallie, WI, Chelsey Fosterling (friend Brandon Baures) of Thorp, and Robin Fosterling (friend Matt Zimmerman) of Thorp; 6 grandchildren: Colton, Brodon, Kieran, Connlon, Damion, and Brynlee; one brother: Mike Fosterling of Stetsonville; and one sister: Tenna (Darrel) Firnstahl of Medford; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers: Robert and Kenneth Fosterling.
