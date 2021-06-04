DENNIS (DENNY) W. GUTSCH, age 74, passed away January 25th, in Donna, TX after a brief battle with cancer. Denny was born November 17, 1946, to Ralph and Maybelle (Lindsley) Gutsch. He was born and raised in Altoona and graduated from Altoona High School in 1965. Denny served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968 where he was stationed in Germany. He enjoyed traveling while there. He served his community as a city councilman.
Denny spent most of his life in the service industry where he held many positions. He enjoyed summers on Lake Eau Claire and winters in Donna, TX. He loved family and friends, golfing, music and animals.
He is survived by his good friend, Tom Bautch, two sisters: Margie Swanson of Altoona, Gretchen (George) Carter of Eau Claire, three brothers: Douglas Gutsch of Altoona, Ramon Gutsch of Eau Claire, Jeffrey (Christine) Gutsch of Eau Claire and sister in law Donna Gutsch of Altoona. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gordon Gutsch, sister in law Mary Gutsch and sister in law Carol Gutsch.
A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery.