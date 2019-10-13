Dennis Harold Johnson, 79, of Eau Claire passed away at Mayo Clinic Hospital/Mayo Clinic Hospice on August 17, 2019 with his loving family around him.
Dennis was born and raised in St. Paul, MN. His parents were Harold and Marion (Burlingame) Johnson.
He served in the Navy from ‘60-‘63 followed by 3 years of Naval Reserve Service.
He attended UW-River Falls and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in ’65. He earned his Master’s Degree in Clinical Social Work from Washington University, St. Louis, MO. His professional career began in the Wausau area as a Social Worker for The Homme Home for Boys followed by The Family Counseling Services. He joined the U.W.E.C. Department of Social Work as an Assistant Professor in 1972. In 1980 he joined the Department of Family Medicine, UW-Madison as a Clinical Professor until 1988. The following 17 years he was self-employed at Systems Counseling and Consulting in Eau Claire.
As his family, we loved many things that were his essence! Dennis treated us with compassion, empathy, and unconditional love. He was a great non-judgmental listener. We so enjoyed his quick wit and delightful sense of humor. His laughter was contagious. He loved and laughed with gusto. Dennis faced challenges with courage and determination. He was globally conscious and valued human rights. He enjoyed stimulating conversations and was intellectually curious. He loved great books and movies. He had passion for Jazz. We all enjoyed “D.J.’s Jazz Club.”
Survived by his beloved wife, Darla Midthun; loving father of Michele (Kirt) Fouque, Deanna Johnson, step daughter, Dana Hillestad; attentive Papa to Jordan Collins, Natalie and Benjamin Fouque, and step grandson, Colin Bruley; proud brother of Cindy Johnson, Pam (Roger) Sevre and Lynn (Larry) Ramsey. Grateful brother-in-law to Gail Solberg and Dawn Midthun. Much loved aunt, cousins, niece and nephews and his step-families in Eau Claire and Hawaii.
He is preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Rev. Maynard and Mary Midthun; brother-in-law, Kevin Midthun.
We are left with wonderful stories, tender, amazing, hilarious memories. Always a teacher, his last words to us were to remember the greatest gift we can give each other is love. We love him deeply, always have and always will.
Private family services were held on October 12, 2019.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. To express online condolences please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.