Dennis C. Karaba, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his home in the workshop. He was the world’s greatest husband and father. He was born on July 23, 1959 in Ashland, WI., the youngest of 8 children. He was the son of Mike and Betty Karaba. He graduated from Washburn High School in 1977. He was in the Navy from 1977 to 1983. He used the GI bill to fund his college, graduating from UW Stout in 1988. He was a past president of the UW Stout Veteran’s Club. He worked as an Industrial and Manufacturing Engineer.

Dennis and Laura were married in 1986. They were in love from the day they met until his passing. His family will miss him. He was their rock. He was loving and caring of his family. Everyone enjoyed Dennis’ dry sense of humor. He would drop anything he was doing, anytime, to help with flat tires, medical issues or just for loving support.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Karaba as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

