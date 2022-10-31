Dennis C. Karaba, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his home in the workshop. He was the world’s greatest husband and father. He was born on July 23, 1959 in Ashland, WI., the youngest of 8 children. He was the son of Mike and Betty Karaba. He graduated from Washburn High School in 1977. He was in the Navy from 1977 to 1983. He used the GI bill to fund his college, graduating from UW Stout in 1988. He was a past president of the UW Stout Veteran’s Club. He worked as an Industrial and Manufacturing Engineer.
Dennis and Laura were married in 1986. They were in love from the day they met until his passing. His family will miss him. He was their rock. He was loving and caring of his family. Everyone enjoyed Dennis’ dry sense of humor. He would drop anything he was doing, anytime, to help with flat tires, medical issues or just for loving support.
Dennis was a devoted Packer and Badger fan. He enjoyed going to car shows, snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, boating and fishing at Fireside Lake.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Laura; his son, Aaron and daughter, Kate; siblings Ed (Michelle Kegel) Karaba, Dottie (Dan Mainguth), Bob (Janice) Karaba, Linda Tow, Peggy (Herb) Talley and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jean Mesner and her husband Stan Mesner, sister Jan Karaba and brother-in-law Dana Tow.
A celebration of Denny’s Life will be held at a later date. Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com
