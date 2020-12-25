Dennis K. Kitelinger, 74, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Dennis was born June 8, 1946, in Milwaukee, WI to Kenneth and Delores (Cameron) Kitelinger. He is a graduate of Osseo-Fairchild High School.
He is survived by his step son, Garrett (Brenna) Hrubesch of Marshall; sons, Trevor and Cameron Kitelinger both of Eau Claire; grandkids, Dirk (Sherri) Larson of Sparta, Brock and Callie Hrubesch; great grandchildren, Logan and Landen Larson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Travis Kitelinger; brother, Steve Kitelinger and step son, Ray Brovold.
Dennis was a taxidermist and owned “Kitelinger Taxidermy” in Cleghorn, WI for over 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and fishing, hunting and gardening. Dennis was all around competitive and often participated in fishing, darts and dart ball tournaments. He loved the Green Bay Packers and was a big NASCAR fan and collected all sorts of memorabilia. He had a passion for music and collected records and CDs, especially country music. You could often find him having a cold beer and socializing with the locals at the Cleghorn Keg.
He was a life time member of the NRA, White Tails Unlimited, NWTF and Ducks Unlimited, attending sport shows and sponsored all of the local banquets they hosted.
A celebration of life will be held at the Cleghorn Park in the spring of 2021. Memorials can be forwarded to Jill Larson, 3503 Oak Knoll Drive, APT 3, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com