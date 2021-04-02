Dennis Ray Lowery, age 82, of Mondovi passed away March 19, 2021 at his home. He was born October 28, 1938 in Colfax, the son of Doyle and Eva (Bille) Lowery.
Dennis graduated from Colfax High School. He worked as a salesman, at a grocery store, and restaurants in the Eau Claire area. Dennis enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and traveling. He visited 47 states during his retirement years.
Dennis is survived by his significant other and life partner, Sharon Shepley, children; Pam (Kent) Wright, Steve (Annette) Lowery, Cindy (Gene) LaRock, and stepdaughter, Deanna (Andy) Gullerud, sixteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Doyle and Eva Lowery.
Burial will be held Saturday, April 18, 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery at 2:00pm. A memorial service is to be held at a later date. In leu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.