Dennis J. Marsolek, 75, of Independence, WI, was called to be by the Lord’s side on May 9, 2023.
Dennis (“Dan” "Mosh") was born in rural Elk Creek on December 4, 1947, to Roman and Angeline Marsolek. Soon after high school graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army and sent to Vietnam, where he was injured in the line of duty, receiving a purple heart for his service. He married Virginia Kreibich on September 8th, 1973 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Together they remained in Independence. Dennis worked much of his life at the Wisconsin Dairies Creamery in Waumandee, WI. After retirement, he and Virginia enjoyed going to antique shops to look for vintage beer glasses and beer mirrors, and he became Virginia’s caregiver until her passing in 2019. She is likely asking him what took him so long to join her! He was a simple man who did not have many needs or wants. He was happy sitting in his recliner with a cold Coors Light, scratching lottery tickets waiting for the big winner, always "just one number off". He will be remembered for his witty one-liners at just the right time. Dennis passed into the next life on his own terms, writing his own last chapter and now being able to live eternally with the love of his life.
Survivors include daughter, Marcy (Casey) Engebretson of Black River Falls and granddaughter, Mayla Jean Engebretson of Black River Falls, brother-in-law, Jerry (Karla) Kreibich of Eleva, sister-in-law, Sharon (Ken) Lessman of Independence, and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Angeline Marsolek, brothers Raymond and William Marsolek, sister, Jane Roskos, and infant brother Thomas Marsolek.
Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edison Funeral Home, Independence, where there will be a 1 p.m. public prayer service. Burial will follow with committal rites officiated by Father George Thayilkuzhithottu and military rites conducted by Sura-Wiersgalla American Legion Post #186 at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. To share memories and to express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
