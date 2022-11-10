Dennis Melsness passed away on November 7, 2022 at the age of 72, in Red Wing Minnesota. He was placed on hospice in September but remained positive, showed courage, and maintained his sense of humor as long as he possibly could and went out as a hero!
Dennis was born in Eau Claire Wisconsin on June 10th, 1950 and moved to Red Wing, Minnesota around 1980 where he lived until death. As a child he enjoyed hanging out with his brother and cousins riding bikes and causing mischief. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone who asked. He put love into everything he did. His faith was everything to him and he actively attended church at cornerstone for decades.
He was also a member of the local AA community for over 40 years.He loved western movies, classic country, gospel, reading his bible and helping others.
Dennis was preceded in death by his Father Lloyd and brother Allan and is survived by his Mother Beth, brother Steven, son Jason, daughter Libby, 3 grandchildren Kendra, Madelynn and Zander, and long time family friends Violet, Lance and Justin Hazeman.
There will be a service at Cornerstone Community Church in Red Wing Minnesota on Sunday November 13th, 2022 with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. a small service and luncheon fellowship.
