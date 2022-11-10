Dennis Melsness passed away on November 7, 2022 at the age of 72, in Red Wing Minnesota. He was placed on hospice in September but remained positive, showed courage, and maintained his sense of humor as long as he possibly could and went out as a hero!

Dennis was born in Eau Claire Wisconsin on June 10th, 1950 and moved to Red Wing, Minnesota around 1980 where he lived until death. As a child he enjoyed hanging out with his brother and cousins riding bikes and causing mischief. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone who asked. He put love into everything he did. His faith was everything to him and he actively attended church at cornerstone for decades.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Melsness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you