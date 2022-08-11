Dennis Lee Myher, 74, of Altoona passed away peacefully August 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Dennis was born to Maynard and Margaret Myher on March 4, 1948, in Black River Falls and grew up in Merrillan, WI.
Dennis attended Lincoln High School and later married his high school sweetheart, Marsha Green, on March 28, 1970. They had two sons, Troy and Travis. Dennis worked at the Jackson County Iron Mine and owned Double T convenient store, where he was also a barber. In addition, he worked for Hoffman Construction and finished his career working at Precision Pipeline. He was also an active member of the Merrillan Volunteer Fire Department for nineteen years and still continued to provide assistance with department fundraisers. In his retirement years, Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Dennis always greeted everyone with a smile. He was a hardworking man who loved his family. He loved sharing his passions – hunting, fishing, woodworking, collecting old gas station memorabilia and restoring old cars – with his sons and grandchildren. He taught patience and integrity with all things in life, and having tradition to the art of all your passions.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marsha; his sons, Troy (Sheri) and Travis (Sarah); grandchildren, Peyton, Hunter, Gunner, and Brandon; great-grandson, Zayne; brother, David (Joyce); and sister, Jeanne (Randy); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; his father, Maynard; and grandson, Cohl.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Merrillan United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jon McHann officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. Friends and family are invited for visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home in Hixton and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.
Goodbyes are not forever, Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we miss you until we meet again…
