Dennis Lee Myher, 74, of Altoona passed away peacefully August 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Dennis was born to Maynard and Margaret Myher on March 4, 1948, in Black River Falls and grew up in Merrillan, WI.

Dennis attended Lincoln High School and later married his high school sweetheart, Marsha Green, on March 28, 1970. They had two sons, Troy and Travis. Dennis worked at the Jackson County Iron Mine and owned Double T convenient store, where he was also a barber. In addition, he worked for Hoffman Construction and finished his career working at Precision Pipeline. He was also an active member of the Merrillan Volunteer Fire Department for nineteen years and still continued to provide assistance with department fundraisers. In his retirement years, Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

