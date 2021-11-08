Dennis Leonard Pichler, 87, was born into eternal life on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after a brief illness with his children by his side.
He was born on August 6, 1934 to Adolph and Rose Pichler in Mondovi, WI and grew up on the family farm in Pepin County.
On June 7, 1958 he married Margaret Joan Stearns. Together they shared the joys, hopes and challenges of over 60 years of married life, including the parenting of four children and 10 grandchildren.
Dennis worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles for most of his career, including the role of Driver Examiner and Driver Improvement Analyst. He helped countless drivers in his pursuit to make the roads safe through his teaching of a defensive driving course for many years. He was legendary in the Eau Claire and Marshfield DMV offices for his ability to give a failing grade to a young driver while making them feel loved and special.
Dennis was involved in the Knights of Columbus, for which he held the Fourth Degree, couples’ discussion groups, Cursillo, coaching grade school basketball and Marriage Encounter.
He enjoyed time at the cottage on Sackett Lake near Medford, gardening, watching sports, reading, and supporting his grandchildren in their many activities as they grew from children to adults.
A well-known fact about Dennis is that he was the epitome of an extrovert, always seeming to run into someone he knew, be it in the Badlands of South Dakota or Disneyworld in Florida. He even made a stage debut in the high school musical version of West Side Story as Officer Krumpke.
Dennis leaves behind his four children: Terri (Rod) Klingbeil, Dan (Peg) Pichler, Tony (Janine) Pichler, and Kathy (Todd) Weiler; 10 grandchildren, Nick (Cassie) Klingbeil, Katie (Davis) Zak, Ryan (Chrissy) Pichler, Molly (Colin) Hall, Andy (Mary) Pichler, Michael Pichler, Meagan (Brett) Barnett, Alex (DJ) Klingbeil, Kassidy Weiler, and Delaney Weiler; great-grandchildren, Carter, Jack, Harrison, Matthew, Claire, and Kenzleigh; his siblings Mercita Pichler, Rita (Mike) Hayden, Adolph (Jane) Pichler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Shirley Pichler, Kathy Pichler, Barb Pichler, Duane Webb, Ron Risler, Ted (Barb) Stearns, Mary Lund, Betty Nelson, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Joan Pichler, his parents Adolph, Sr. and Rose, siblings Robert, Adrian, Ken, Dorothy, Arnie, Marlene, and Mary and many in-laws.
Friends may call after 4:00PM on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere. A prayer service will take place at 7:00PM led by Fr. Paul Demuth to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 10:00AM on Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, E9265 State Road 85, in Mondovi, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM with Fr. Timothy Welles officiating burial at the parish cemetery. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to the staffs of Unity Hospice and St. Vincent Hospital. Give a hug and kiss to Mom for us!