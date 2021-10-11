Dennis D. Plemon, 71, of Eau Claire died Thursday, September 30th at House of the Dove Hospice House in Marshfield, WI.
Dennis was born on April 20th, 1950 to Rosella and Lloyd Plemon at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was raised in Albertville and graduated from Chi-Hi in 1969. After high school Dennis moved to Sheboygan to work for Kohler where he was employed as a production worker. Shortly after, Dennis moved to Eau Claire where he met and married Darlene K. Mau in 1978. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage and found pleasure in camping, social events and being involved in the lives of their families.
Denny was a jack-of-all-trades, being employed in masonry, maintenance and distribution. He was most proud of working for his faith at Peace Lutheran Church, where he and Darlene served side-by-side for over 25 years. Darlene and Dennis have been members at Peace Lutheran Church since 1982. In addition to keeping the property maintained, he was active as an elder and appreciated playing softball, dartball and golf in the church leagues. Lutheran Church and all that encompass it, from its members and services to the spiritual guidance, were all a huge part of his life.
After Darlene’s passing in 2017, Dennis relocated to be near his son in Marshfield, where he brought with him his card playing skills, fishing pole, camera, records, love for sports and maybe a Leinie’s. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, with his favorite teams being the Brewers, Packers, Badgers and Bucks.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Plemon; brother, Michael (Mickey) Plemon; sister, Linda Plemon; mother, Rosella Plemon; father, Lloyd Plemon; niece, Tina VanderKellen; and his parent-in-laws. Immediate family survivors include his son, David (Jennifer) Plemon; grandchildren, Addison and Jackson Plemon; daughter, Dana (Jason) Goodman and grandchildren Miles and Madeline Goodman; and siblings, Marlene and Gary VanderKellen and Janice and Pete Peloquin. He has many nieces and nephews, all of whom are very close to his heart.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 29th at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Please park in the west and south lots. Memorial visitation will take place at the church that morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Visitation will continue at the church following the service. To view the service virtually please use the link: https://boxcast.tv/view/dennis-plemon-funeral-f86qlb1m2rjh9kea3e3o
Due to the pandemic, masks will be required to be worn inside the church.
Memorials may be given in Dennis’ name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
As a family, we thank you all for your loving support of our Father, Brother, Uncle, Friend, Confidant and Wisconsin’s biggest Brewers fan. We will always remember you and your yellow 1957 Chevy. Play ball.
