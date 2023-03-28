Dennis C. Reinhardt, 77, of Osseo, died peacefully March 25, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, with his wife Janet and daughter Vicky by his side.
Dennis was born October 19, 1945, to Kenneth R. and Mabel C. (Davis) at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. After graduation from Durand High School in 1963, Dennis joined the United States Navy in 1965 and proudly served through 1969. After the Navy, he came back home to the family farm in Cascade Valley in Nelson township.
On December 16, 1972, Dennis married the love of his life, Janet. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Their only daughter, Vicky, was born April 14, 1976.
Dennis and Janet farmed until 1986 and he began his second career as an automotive mechanic. He worked at various auto shops including Sears. After becoming disabled, he retired from mechanic work in July 2001. He then started his own business, Denny’s Gun Repair.
Surviving Dennis is his wife of 50 years, Janet and his daughter Vicky; his brothers David (Janice) Reinhardt; and Donn Reinhardt; sisters-in law Lois (Bob Oesau) Gerth, Linda (Terry) Loesel, Cindy (Jim) Finley and Patsy Dillon; brothers-in-law Dan Kircher, Dave and James Steiner; and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law, his brother Dean, his sister-in-laws Bonnie Reinhardt and Susie Kircher, his brothers-in-law Dean and Paul Steiner; and niece Carla Kelley.
A private family service will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, with burial to follow in Cascade Cemetery in rural Nelson. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, WI is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com
