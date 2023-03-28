dennis reinhardt.jpg

Dennis C. Reinhardt, 77, of Osseo, died peacefully March 25, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, with his wife Janet and daughter Vicky by his side.

Dennis was born October 19, 1945, to Kenneth R. and Mabel C. (Davis) at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. After graduation from Durand High School in 1963, Dennis joined the United States Navy in 1965 and proudly served through 1969. After the Navy, he came back home to the family farm in Cascade Valley in Nelson township.

