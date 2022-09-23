Dennis “Denny” Rowell, age 80, of Eau Claire, WI, died on Sept. 18, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born in Eau Claire, WI, on Sept. 7th, 1942, to Damon and Ruby (Dreke) Rowell. Denny was raised in Eau Claire, WI, graduating from Memorial High School in 1960. He married Eileen Minto on April 27, 1962, and God blessed them with over 60 years of marriage. Denny worked at Minto’s Greenhouse as a floral designer and a manager at Country China House before opening his own china gift shop called Rowell’s China Gallery. He then transitioned into a Sales Rep for Roman, Inc., selling various giftware and holiday décor. He later retired to spend more time with family and friends. Throughout his life he was a devoted member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he ushered, sang in the choir and decorated the church for all seasons.

