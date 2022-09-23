Dennis “Denny” Rowell, age 80, of Eau Claire, WI, died on Sept. 18, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was born in Eau Claire, WI, on Sept. 7th, 1942, to Damon and Ruby (Dreke) Rowell. Denny was raised in Eau Claire, WI, graduating from Memorial High School in 1960. He married Eileen Minto on April 27, 1962, and God blessed them with over 60 years of marriage. Denny worked at Minto’s Greenhouse as a floral designer and a manager at Country China House before opening his own china gift shop called Rowell’s China Gallery. He then transitioned into a Sales Rep for Roman, Inc., selling various giftware and holiday décor. He later retired to spend more time with family and friends. Throughout his life he was a devoted member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he ushered, sang in the choir and decorated the church for all seasons.
Denny is survived by his wife, Eileen; his children, Steven (Lana) Rowell, Teresa (Thomas) Walker, Cory (Nicole) Rowell; his brother, Richard (Lanee) Rowell; his sister, Debra (James) Willger; brother-in-law, Jack Haug; and 9 grandchildren: Evan, Molly, Kaila, Keaton, Quintin, McCall, Brenden, Rylan, and Kelsey. He is also survived by relatives and numerous friends. He is presided in death by his sister, Suzanne Haug, and grandson, Braden Walker.
A visitation will be held on Sun, Sept. 25, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home at 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire, WI. An additional visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral. A funeral service will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall Street, Eau Claire, WI, on Mon, Sept. 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. with Reverend Jeff Carlson officiating. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
Denny’s favorite color is red. Everyone is welcome to wear something red in his honor.
The family would like to extend gratitude to Mayo Hospice, Seniors Helping Seniors and Standing in the Light Choir.