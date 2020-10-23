Dennis W. Schneider, 76, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home with his wife and family at his side.
He was born August 9, 1944, in Stanley, WI, the son of Lawrence and Cleo (Steinmetz) Schneider. Dennis was raised in Stanley graduating from Stanley High School in 1962. He spent his life working in construction and later in farm implement sales. He ended his working career in real estate where he worked for Edina Reality. Dennis was a talker and he made many lifelong friends while working throughout his working years.
On the beautiful winter night of December 26, 2005, Dennis married Barbara Perkins at Cabin Ridge Rides in Cadott. Together they resided in Eau Claire.
He was a larger than life Wisconsin Badger & Green Bay Packer fan only surpassed by the love of his wife, son’s, and grandchildren (and cheese curds & barbecue).
Dennis is survived by his wife, Barb; sons, Patrick (Diane) Schneider of Parker, CO, Kraig (Amy) Schneider of Eleva, WI, and Jesse (Jessica) Schneider of Oakdale, MN; stepchildren, Krista (Mike) Rick of Elroy, WI, and Phillip Mueller of Eau Claire. He was the proud grandpa of Jesse Gibson, Madison, Chayse, & Hope Schneider, Ryan & Kade Schneider, Alesha (Dan) Swanson, Adrian Adams, Logan Schneider, Jordan Brisbois, Brendan, Kayla & Kylie Rick. Also by sisters, Ardy (Jim) Savina of Stanley, WI, and Terry Schneider of Phoenix, AZ; brother, Richard Schneider of Waddell, AZ; his former spouse, Frances Schneider; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; and his infant brother, Lyle.
Dennis will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
All memorials will be put toward a memorial park bench to be placed at Carson Park in Eau Claire where Dennis and his family shared many great memories.
A Celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI (behind Charter Spectrum). Facemasks will be required. Private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
