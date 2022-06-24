Dennis M. Smith, 63 of Eau Claire, WI., died on Mar. 6, 2021, in Chicago IL. He was born in Chicago, IL on June 26th, 1957. He was preceded in death by his mother and two his siblings, Kenneth (Kenny) and Angelia (Angie). William (Kelvyn) is his youngest brother and last surviving sibling. Dennis was the oldest of a very unique and “true to self” sibling constellation of 4. He set extreme examples of what to do and not do. He presented himself as “the protector.” I guess that comes from being the oldest child.
Dennis had a special heart for those who were down and out like he had once been. When he was 17 years old, his mother passed away and he was on the street for about 24 years, in gangs and in and out of prison. When he was 42 years old he ended up in a rescue mission called Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago. After staying there several times, he heard the Gospel and trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior. He went through their program, and after graduation they sent him to Moody Bible Institute for a year to study. He could quote hundreds of Bible verses from memory and wanted to use his life for God. One of his favorite sayings was, “And remember, Jesus loves you!” Dennis accomplished many things in his life journey… none of which seemed more important to him than giving something to those perceived to be “less” fortunate. His life ministry was a manifestation of this protective disposition.
In 2005, Dennis moved to Eau Claire. Since he had experience homelessness in his past, He felt sorry for those people and got the idea to provide a free breakfast for them. Dennis got to work and used his people and organizational skills to bring his idea to fruition! He called this ministry “The B-Side.” He explained the name “B-Side” was based on the idea that the B-Side of records (when records were a thing) had the less-desirable songs than the “A”-side of the record. Dennis and I talked frequently as he was in-process of developing his mission. He was not deterred from the occasional challenges on his path. From 2013 to 2018 he started and ran the free breakfast for people that were homeless in the community. He was very grateful for all the volunteers and those who donated food for the breakfasts! He also appreciated the many people who helped mentor him along the way!
My oldest brother is now in a new body. He’s living in his mansion (in the same community as my mother, Kenny, Angie, and many extended-family members) and being well-cared for by God. He knew Jesus loved him.
A memorial service will be held for Dennis at Reach Church, 1708 Westgate Rd. in Eau Claire on Monday, June 27 at 11 a.m. with lunch and inurnment following the service at Forrest Hill Cemetery.