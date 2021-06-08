Dennis “Denny” D. Stabenow, age 72, of Eau Claire, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Denny was born on March 9, 1949 in Fall Creek to the late Erwin and Bernice (Anderson) Stabenow. Growing up he worked on the family farm in Fall Creek. Following graduation from high school, he served in the National Guard and earned his Welding Degree from CVTC. Denny enjoyed his 40+ year career as a welder at Phoenix Steel and later PDM Bridge.
He was a devoted father and grandfather who loved his family, watching the Brewers and attending his grandkids sporting events — rarely missing a game.
Denny is survived by his sons, Steven (Sarah) Stabenow of Chippewa Falls and Beau (Heidi) Stabenow of Eau Claire; daughter, Stacy Stabenow of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Gage, Kaitlyn, Sonny, Dane, Bella, and Sullivan; great grandson, Hayden; sister, Arlene Alberes of Loretta, WI; many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenny.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire (Section N, use Badger St. entrance) with Pastor Mary Erickson officiating. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given to the Parkinson’s Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/ in memory of Denny. To send a condolence to the family, visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.