Dennis P. Watt, of Fall Creek, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 with hospice after a very short illness. He was born in central Illinois on April 15, 1942 to Geneveive J. Gilboy and Paul L. Watt. As a small child, they moved to Eau Claire, attended St. James Catholic School and graduated from Regis Class of 1960.
That is where he met Kathy Wilson, the love of his live and would become his life’s partner of 58 years. They were married on August 3, 1963. To this union, 3 wonderful children were born: Richard, Deborah and Anthony. Dennis was a real hard worker and could solve any problem. He started as a bus boy at Austin’s White House and ended his working career as a welder and semi driver at Phoenix Steel/PDM Bridge.
He had many interests, but his main interest was the days he spent in his ice shack with his pals on Lake Altoona, (the Dead Sea).
Dennis is survived by his wife Kathy; son Richard “Rick” (Brenda) of Eau Claire; daughter Deborah “Deb” (Todd) Anderson of Illinois; son Anthony “Tony” (Lori) of Osseo; 3 grandchildren: Ashley Mitchell, Jacob Watt and Brody Anderson; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Nancy (Terry) Raby and Margetta (Nick) Moritini; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Janet and brother Robert.
“Dennis, you are my soulmate and I am so grateful to have shared the past 58 years (plus) with you; you will be forever missed. I love you.” - Kathy
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave, Altoona. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior. Burial will at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
