Dennis E. Wold, “John Deere Denny”, 81, of Connorsville, Wis. passed away on November 29, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. after a short battle with emphysema and COPD.
Dennis was born on October 6, 1940 in New Richmond, Wis. to Elmer and Evelyn (Moen) Wold. He graduated from Boyceville High School in 1958. He married Darlene Toy on October 3, 1959, and to this union he was blessed with five children, John, Jeff, Gerald, Richard and Denise. Dennis later married Lorna Sloan, and they made their home in Connorsville.
Dennis was a gifted carpenter and mason. There are many homes in Dunn and St. Croix counties that are held together by his work. He had a passion for John Deere tractors of all sizes. He restored many tractors and threshing machines over the years, but his favorite color was green.
Dennis is survived by sons and daughter, John (Laurie) Wold, Jeff (Vivia) Wold, Jerry (Brenda) Wold, Rick (LeeAnn) Wold and Denise (Tim) Brown; stepsons, Marty (Charlotte) Sloan and Russell (Lisa) Sloan; grandchildren, Nicole, Justin, Jason (Rachel), Jennifer, Christopher (Ryan), Charles (Kari), Raymond (Alexandra), Matthew (Josh), Tracie (Eric), Kent (Taylor) and Kendall (Sterling); great-grandchildren, Erica, Owen, Jordan, Ethan, Logan, Colt, Nash, Karson and Blakely; sister, Annette Dahl; brother, Barry (Karen) Wold; and his furry buddy Brutus. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorna; brother, Larry; brother-in-law, David; and stepchildren, Dennis, Carl and Peggy.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. today, Thursday, December 2, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City with Reverend John Hanson officiating. Burial will be in the New Haven Cemetery, New Haven Twp., Dunn County. Friends may call today from 11 a.m. until services.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Wold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.