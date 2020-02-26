Denver Will

Denver Charles Will, 93, of Black River Falls, WI, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020.
His kindness and compassion knew no bounds and we are thankful he graced our lives for so many magical years. He was a dedicated member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and it was his devotion to faith and family that guided his life.
Denver grew up on a dairy farm outside Fairchild. He, his brother Charles and sisters Charlene and Nona kept busy with chores, school, and church.
After high school he worked at the Farmer’s Union Co-op until being inducted into the Army in Sept. 1950 during the Korean War. He served as a clerk at Camp Breckenridge, KY and completed his service in Sept. 1952 with the rank of Corporal.
On leave during the spring of 1951 he met his love, Dorothy Ann Baures, also of Fairchild. They wed in the fall of 1953, were married 66 years, and raised six very lucky children.
Denver and Dorothy lived in Augusta, WI where Denver purchased a milk route from Dairy Maid Co-op to support his young family. In 1956 he sold his route, took a position as driver license examiner with the State of Wisconsin, and moved to Black River Falls. In 1961 he was hired as a rural postal carrier, delivering mail in Hixton, WI and in Black River Falls until retiring in 1990.
In his free time Denver worked his small farm, laughed with his family and friends, and spent countless hours supporting Dorothy in her work with developmentally disabled people throughout Jackson County, WI.
He is preceded in death by son Ronald; sister Charlene; brother Charles; and great-grandson Connor.
He will be missed greatly by his wife Dorothy; daughters, Debra, Tamara and Patricia; sons, Jeffrey and Jon; sister Nona; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; as well as numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Heatherwood Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice Care, who lovingly cared for the entire family during the final stage of Denver’s life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 351 W. Jefferson St., Black River Falls, WI 54615, Pastor David Shudy officiating. Visitation at the Church will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Funeral at 11 a.m. Burial is scheduled for noon at Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls. Lunch will be served at the Church following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John’s Lutheran Church, address above, or Heartland Hospice Care, 3410 Oakwood Mall Drive, Suite 400, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsociety-wi.com.