Dereane Jovane (Kunferman) Gobler passed away the morning of August 11, 2022.

Dereane was born February 17, 1934, along with her twin brother, David, to George and Lucille Kunferman of Eau Claire. She spent her childhood on the upper westside of the city. Dereane graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1953. She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital from her high school years until her retirement.

Recommended for you