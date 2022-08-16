Dereane Jovane (Kunferman) Gobler passed away the morning of August 11, 2022.
Dereane was born February 17, 1934, along with her twin brother, David, to George and Lucille Kunferman of Eau Claire. She spent her childhood on the upper westside of the city. Dereane graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1953. She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital from her high school years until her retirement.
Dereane married George Gobler on October 2, 1954. Their six children were born within ten years. Dereane and George were tremendous role models, fostering a family centered environment. Their homes on West Grand Avenue, to Chippewa Street, and eventually to Trimble Street were always filled with love and laughter. Dereane’s sense of humor could always be counted on to keep everyone in stiches.
Dereane was generous with her time, always volunteering and helping others. She spent countless hours at St. Patrick’s and Regis High School. She could be found coaching cheerleading, working Bingo, serving funeral luncheons, and anything else she could do to help. She was well known for selling large quantities of raffle tickets for the Regis Booster Club, which she did up until the day she died.
Dereane had a legendary passion for garage sales, coupon clipping, and year-round Christmas shopping. She loved to visit casinos with George. She was well known for her storytelling skills. Her most memorable attribute was the unbreakable bond of love she shared with George. Through the good time and the bad, especially losing their only daughter Mary tragically in 1975, they remained the steadfast role models that shape their sons’ lives.
Dereane’s legacy will live on through her husband George and her sons: Mark (Sandy), Mike (Annie), John (Julie), Jim (Jane), Steve (Brenda). She said she gave her sons names that were easy to spell, sensing that none of us would be scholars.
Her legacy will also filter through her 16 grandkids: Jodie, Stacy (Randy), Katie (Joel), Sammy (Brock), Carlee, Jared, Mitchell, Molly (Sean), Brian, Meghan, Grace, Mackenzie (Dustin), Sydney, and Hannah. Also bringing her immense pleasure were her six great grandchildren: Ally, Abby, Henning, Luella, Indigo, and Banks. Lastly, her twin brother Dave (Clarice), a special niece, Terri (Bill), and several other nieces and nephews.
Dereane’s sons would like to acknowledge her grandson, Brian Gobler, for all he did for them during their years at St. Francis Apartments.
Dereane will be reunited in Heaven with her only daughter, Mary Kathryn. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille, brother George Jr (Delores), and sister Donna (Bob) with whom she shared a special relationship.
Visitation will take place on Friday, August 19th at 10:00am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 316 Fulton Street. Mass will follow at 12:00pm with Father Antony Josef officiating. A luncheon will be served following the service at the Regis High School cafeteria, 2100 Fenwick Avenue, Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials be directed to the Regis High School Booster Club or to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
