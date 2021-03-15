On 03/01/2021 Derek James Syples, 41, passed away unexpectedly in Reading, PA. Derek was born in Shape, Belgium on 01/29/1980. He was raised in Ladysmith, WI where he graduated from High School in 1998. He went on to attend college at Saint Cloud State University where he received his bachelor degree in Travel/Tourism. Derek worked for the National Park in Washington DC for many years as a National Park Ranger. Throughout his employment at the National Park, Derek began to see the need for rehabilitation services for people with disabilities. He decided to follow his passion back to Wisconsin where he then attended UW Stout for his masters degree in Vocational Rehabilitation Services. His final place of employment was for the State of Pennsylvania as a Vocational Rehab therapist. Also, Derek spent time working at the Acadia National Park in Maine where he did what he loved best, being outside in nature and with animals.
Derek was known most for his humble, generous nature, and big smirky smile.
Derek will be dearly missed and is survived by his mother, Donna Syples-Howard, father, Jim R Syples, step-father William “Bill” Howard, sister, Tiffany J Syples, and niece, Quinn J Syples.
Memorial services to be held in Ladysmith, WI at the Warden Avenue Exchange on Saturday, May 1st from 1 to 4pm.