Desaree “Des” N. Patino, age 36, of Eau Claire passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, September 10, 2021
She was born on February 22, 1985 in Eau Claire to Rodney and Laura Monson. Des graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 2003. Shortly after graduation, Des moved to California where she met Jesse Patino. They married on September 30, 2009 and moved back to Wisconsin in 2011 with their daughter Addison and soon after were blessed with their son Cameron.
Des was an excellent cook, she enjoyed gardening, reading, TV shows Friends, The Office and Grey’s Anatomy, and going on family bike rides. She was always helping people anyway she could whether at work or a friend. Des and Jesse went to Denver to see her favorite band Atmosphere for their 10th wedding anniversary. She loved working for Kwik Trip and talking with the guests.
If Des loved you, you knew it.
Des is survived by her husband Jesse; her children Addison and Cameron; parents Rodney and Laura Monson; brother Brandon Lynch (and significant other Jessica); mother and father in law Anne (Ron) Gutierrez; sisters-in-law: Rebekkah Patino and Alana Gutierrez; and brother-in-law Joey Patino. She is further survived by numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, best friend Ashley McCullough and her cat Toots.
Preceding her in death are maternal grandmother Jean Nimon; paternal grandparents Rudy and Rose Monson and her uncles Marty Monson, Dan Wittig and Donnie Strand.
A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
