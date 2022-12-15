Devyn Lee Nelson, age 14, was a brave warrior. In August of 2014, at almost six years old, he adopted his Momma Chrissy Nelson in front of a joyfully packed courtroom. He loved his life! His red hair, smile & gorgeous eyes greeted all, no matter how he felt. Devyn was born with meningitis which caused multiple life-endangering events throughout his life. He faced each day with courage, tenacity and faith. Medical caregivers were continually astounded at his resilience. Crises did not define him.

Devyn used special technology to make cookies, giggling when flour flew out of the mixer and gave him a white beard. He laughed out loud when shampoo turned his red hair, purple. He loved dancing in his wheelchair and going for walks with Micah-dog. Devyn turned the volume up on his keyboard when mom left his side to say, “Excuse me! I’m right here!” He blinked firmly and intentionally to say “yes” and became proficient at eyerolling to say “no.”

To plant a tree in memory of Devyn Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

