DeWayne E. Miller, “Wayne”, 68, of Elk Mound passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire with his family by his side. He was born on October 16, 1953, in Eau Claire to the late Joseph and Romona (Bell) Miller. Wayne grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High. He married Elaine Goettl on August 25, 1973.
Wayne was a barber in Eau Claire for many years. He worked at Uniroyal for 13 years until it closed. He attended CVTC and began a new career as an HVAC designer and trouble shooter working at Eau Claire Plumbing Supply and Wisconsin Energy Corporation until his retirement. After his retirement he served the Township of Wheaton as a Town Board Supervisor and served on several committees. He remembered everyone he met, and loved visiting and laughing.
Wayne loved hunting and fishing. He (Papa) served for many years baiting hooks for the grandchildren. He loved spending time at the cabin in Minong with his kids and grandchildren. He enjoyed his time with the grandchildren in woods, teaching them about nature and wildlife. He gave the best hugs, and was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elaine, 2 children, Jesse (Misty) Miller of Elk Mound and Stacie (Muzin) LaBlanc of Cumberland, 4 grandchildren, Keinin, Graedin, Alexander and Arya and his siblings, Joseph (Barb) Miller of Oakdale, MN, Marlene (Drew) Johnson of Eau Claire and Rita (Greg) Pire of Cambridge, MN.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date for the summer of 2022. For cards and condolences: Please mail to: Elaine Miller, 3559 33rd Street, Elk Mound, WI 54739
