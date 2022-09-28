DeWayne Eugene Wirth, 80, of Prairie Farm, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

DeWayne was born in Menomonie, to Lorin and Eleanor Wirth on May 2, 1942. He attended Prairie Farm schools and graduated with the class of 1960. He married Sally Mae Kahl on March 18, 1961 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ridgeland.

