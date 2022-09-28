DeWayne Eugene Wirth, 80, of Prairie Farm, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
DeWayne was born in Menomonie, to Lorin and Eleanor Wirth on May 2, 1942. He attended Prairie Farm schools and graduated with the class of 1960. He married Sally Mae Kahl on March 18, 1961 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ridgeland.
DeWayne was a little league coach in Eau Claire, and he enjoyed watching and participating in sports as well as being an avid hunter. He was a truck driver most of his career, working in Dallas and Eau Claire WI. His career was cut short due to rheumatoid arthritis, but the disease did not affect his work ethic or limit him from enjoying activities with his family and friends, including Wednesday night golf with his boys, grandsons, and wife.
DeWayne enjoyed vacationing in Mexico with the love of his life and his family. He also enjoyed traveling Wisconsin, including the annual ATV trip to Telemark with extended family. Cheering for the Packers, as well as for his kids and grandkids at school events, were favorite pastimes for DeWayne. For the past 20 years, DeWayne had been an active member of United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm.
DeWayne is survived by: wife, Sally; sons: Dale (Sherry) Wirth of Clear Lake, Greg (Peggy) Wirth of Dallas, Randy (Lori) Wirth of Eau Claire, Brian Wirth of Eau Claire; brothers: Richard (Janice) Wirth of Chippewa Falls, Victor (Jean) Wirth of Deer Park; brother and sister in-laws: Bonnie (Paul) Krahenbuhl of Clear Lake, Donna (Larry) Amundson of Houlton; grandchildren: Tyler (Erin) Wirth, Maddie (Colin) Tomesh, Jake (Amanda Greenlee) Smith, Nate (Brittney) Sell, Kyle Wirth, Hank Peterson, Joshua Wirth, Harley (Alysha) Peterson, Harry Peterson, Heather (Mitch) Cutsforth, Kimberly Bruder, Alex Wirth, Megan (Sam) Capaul, Madelyn (Joe) Schierenbeck , Joscelyn Wirth, Trenton Wirth, Maverick (Haley) Glavin, Julia Wirth and thirteen great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
DeWayne was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lorin and Eleanor Wirth; father and mother-in-law, Lyle and Chloe Kahl; sister, Carol Whitman and brother, Gerald Wirth
Pallbearers will be Kyle Wirth, Hank Peterson, Tyler Wirth, Joshua Wirth, Maverick Glavin and Alex Wirth. Honorary Pallbearers are Harley Peterson, Harry Peterson and Trenton Wirth.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 at United Lutheran Church of Prairie Farm. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, also at United Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Sara Feld with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment after the funeral will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Dallas, followed with a luncheon at United Lutheran Church
In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. The family wishes to thank Mayo Clinic in Barron and St. Croix County hospice.