Diana Lucille Lentz (Marlett), 78, of Eau Claire, WI passed away at home Friday, April 9, 2021.
Diana was born March 24, 1943 in Menomonie, WI to Clifford and Lucille Marlett. She graduated from Boyceville High School in 1961.
On September 1, 1962 she married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Lentz. Soon after, they settled in Eau Claire, WI and started their family.
Diana took pride in her beautiful floral rock wall; there were colorful blossoms all throughout the growing season. She also enjoyed genealogy and traveled the countryside researching both the Lentz and Marlett families. Later in life she enjoyed having a coffee with the ladies and solving word search puzzles. She especially loved hanging out and spending time with her granddaughters.
She is survived by her daughters, Jacki Geneen Fetter and Rebecca Jo (John) Ford, granddaughters, Caitlyn Geneen Fetter and Madison Paige Ford. Brother Barry (Pat) Marlett and Sister Joyce (Lewie) Benitz. Nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, infant son Michael Gene, and her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00p.m. Tuesday April 13, 2021 at Teegarden Cemetery, Knapp WI. Friends and family are welcome. For everyone’s safety, please wear a mask. No luncheon will be served.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.