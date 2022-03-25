Diana Kay Steffens, 72, of Elk Mound, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday evening, March 21, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Diana was born in Fresno, CA, on Aug. 3, 1949, to Roland and Patience (Brown) Smith. She was raised in Fresno where she graduated from Roosevelt high school in 1966. Later that year on Sept. 24th. she married the love of her life, William Steffens Jr., who she met while he was stationed at Lemoore Naval Base.
The couple lived in California before moving to Menomonie in 1993. In 2005 they moved to Augusta and after her beloved husband passed away in April of 2006, she moved back to the Menomonie area.
Diana was a talented artist and crafter. She worked as cake decorator in California and Menomonie. Before her retirement she had also been employed at Hutchinson’s Technologies in Eau Claire. Throughout the years she found enjoyment in tapping her artistic talent through painting, crafts and crocheting. She was an avid reader and her free spirited side enjoyed a few tattoos as well.
Diana was blessed to have had a wonderful marriage for nearly 40 years and to have been loved by her daughters, Holly Steffens (Dale Jerome) of Elk Mound, Hayley (Kevin) King of Chippewa Falls, Amy Steffens (Rich Vilz), Shannen (Charlie) Topper all of Menomonie; 9 grandchildren, Ashley, Mikayla, Alexander, Savannah, Isabella, Jordyn, Trenten, Alissa and Jessica; 5 great grandchildren, Aiden, Kaydence, Ethan, Logan and Sawyer; and sister, Estelle (Walter) Adamski of Fairchild. In addition to her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents; and infant son William Steffens III.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. A visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services.