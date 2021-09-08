Diane R. Boetcher, 80, of Eau Claire died on August 25, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London, CT.
Diane was born on November 18, 1940, in Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of Everett and Beverly (Steahr) Blakeley. She married David F. Boetcher on April 1, 1961, in Eau Claire, WI.
She worked part time for the City of Eau Claire. Diane was a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi, where she enjoyed socializing with her sorority sisters. She sang with Sweet Adelines, adored her cats, and loved to travel with David to his Navy ship reunions. Diane was a lifelong active member of Lake Street United Methodist Church.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Atlas and her son, Todd; son, David Boetcher II, his wife Kimberly Miller and their children, Gabrielle Boetcher and Marlee and Alex Henige; daughter, Bethany Ellingson, her husband John Ellingson and children, Madalyn, Annelise, and Tate; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David, son, Erik Boetcher, mother, Beverly Blakeley, father, Everett Blakeley, and brother, Everett Blakeley, Jr.
A funeral service will be held for Diane on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at noon at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire with Pastor Jerry Morris officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington.
Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services.
