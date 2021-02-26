Diane (Di) Kay Brinkman, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Eau Claire. She was surrounded by her loving family as she peacefully left this world.
She fought a long and courageous battle with COPD. “Di… Always a fighter,” her sisters Ann & Becky would say. Di was tired and ready to be with the Lord and many loved ones that went before her. She is at peace now, no more pain, no more struggles. Di said before she passed she wanted to go take care of her brother Jerry. She was always taking care of everyone.
Diane was born December 8, 1945, to the late Max and Dorothy Reed in Menomonie, WI. She married Robert (Bob) Brinkman in 1965. They had two daughters, Dorie and Brenda. She worked and managed a child daycare from her home for many years while raising her family with a beloved dog or cat by her side. Diana was well known for the town’s babysitter. After her family was raised and the grandkids were older, she went on to work at the Market Place in Menomonie, where she loved seeing the friends she made there. Diane was strong-willed, stubborn and determined to do it her way. If you knew her well, you knew she truly had heart of gold. She worked hard and always took care of her family, from her father to her daughters and all the grandchildren. Diane’s legacy will be remembered as a caring person with a golden heart!
She is survived by her daughters; Dorie (Thomas) Schwellenbach of Altoona, and Brenda (Ralph) Williams of Boyceville, grandchildren; Derrick, Max, Jonathan, Tymber, Brendan, Ralphie, Damian, Angela, Jason, Kelsey and Alex, great-grandchildren; Aiden, Andrew, Ariana, Austin, Arnold and Rose as well as many other relatives. Diane is also survived by many dear friends who meant so much to her. They embraced her unique style, supported her, and loved her. She wanted one more get together with her birthday buddies, Mary, Doreen and Sue. She loved them so much. Her special four-legged friend, Bella misses Diane greatly as she sleeps in her room and continues to search for her every day. Di’s last wish was for her family and friends to just be happy and kind to each other.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Bob, parents; Max and Dorothy Reed, brother Jerry Reed of Illinois, step-grandson Ryan Williams of Boyceville and other family, friends and many pets. The family sends a special thank you to Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. Everyone was so kind to her and took such good care of her the past three years.
A visitation for friends and family will be at Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Menomonie on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 2:00 PM — 4:00 PM.
