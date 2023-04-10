Curtis, Diane_Photo.jpg

Diane was born during the height of World War II in Leeds, England on September 12, 1943, to Gladys (Peat) Atkinson and Horace Atkinson. Diane’s mother, Gladys, opened a grocery store named G. Atkinson during the war. Diane would recall fond memories of helping her mother work here as a child while her father Horace served in engineering the fake docks the Allies used during the Invasion of Normandy.

Diane was called home to Jesus on March 25, 2023. She passed peacefully next to her beloved John Curtis in Eau Claire, WI.