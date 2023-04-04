Diane Delores (Storberg) DeMoe, age 91, of Colfax, WI passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Diane was born Sept. 4, 1931 to Edwin and Theresa (Melsness) Storberg. She grew up in the Town of Elk Creek and graduated from Independence High School.
On Sept. 4, 1949, Diane married Daniel DeMoe. They spent the early years of their marriage in Kenosha and later moved to the Colfax-Elk Mound area.
Diane worked at Fabri-Tech and later at Presto Industries. She was later employed by the Whitetail Golf Course where she spent 40 + years working in the kitchen – a place she enjoyed the most and loved the people she worked for. Diane loved baking and cooking and has made dozens of decorative and wedding cakes throughout her life. She was also a member of Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church in Elk Mound.
She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel; her parents; a sister Verna (Selmer) Tweet, brother Lyle (Edna) Paulson; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Diane is survived by her son Greg (Marty) DeMoe of Colfax; grandchildren, Andy (Sara) DeMoe, Brandi (Jeremy) Seehaver; and five great-grandchildren, Whitney (Lewis) Mau; Hannah and Abby DeMoe and Brooke and Cole Seehaver.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Mary Eide officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Forest Center Cemetery in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co., WI.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church in memory of Diane.