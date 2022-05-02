Diane S. Dreyer, 79, of Fairchild, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her son’s home in Huron, South Dakota, while in hospice care.
Diane Susan Geisdorf, daughter of James and Angeline (Sokolosky) Geisdorf was born July 22, 1942. She was raised with her brother and 4 sisters on the family farm in Fairchild Township and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1960. After high school she moved to Milwaukee, where she was employed by the Allen-Bradley Company. While working there she met fellow employee Richard F. Dreyer, and the two were later united in marriage on August 29, 1964, in Milwaukee. The couple lived in Milwaukee where they raised their son. Diane took a cake decorating class while in Milwaukee and decorated many birthday and wedding cakes for family and friends. She also enjoyed shopping, eating out and doing church fundraisers. The Family enjoyed their weekends up north visiting Diane’s family and spending time on their property in Greenwood. Due to her husband’s failing health, in 2015 he entered the Augusta Nursing Home and at this time Diane sold her home in Milwaukee and moved back to her hometown of Fairchild.
Diane will be dearly missed by her son James (Rachel) Dreyer of Huron, South Dakota and their daughters, Aurora and Cheyanne Dreyer; sisters, Patricia Palkowski of Independence, Nancy Scholze of Fairchild, Jane Mayer of Neillsville, Karen Geisdorf of Fairchild; sisters-in-law, Patricia (Kenneth) Siegesmund of Brookfield, Karen Semrad of Peewaukee, Jean Merz of Riverwoods, IL: and many nieces and nephews.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, James and Angeline Geisdorf; Richard, her husband of 50 years who passed away on July 25, 2015; brother Donald Geisdorf; sister-in-law Rosalyn Geisdorf ; and brother-in-law Glen Dreyer.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairchild, with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the Fairchild Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
