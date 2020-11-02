Diane Goss joined her heavenly father on Friday October 30 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. Diane was born in Osseo, WI on September 15, 1939 to Clinton and Lorraine Christianson (Orlikowski). Diane grew up in Osseo and graduated from Osseo High School in 1957. She married Darrel Goss on June 1, 1957. Darrel and Diane raised their family in Fall Creek on their dairy farm that they sold in 1998. Diane worked as a pharmacy technician in Fall Creek and Eau Claire and retired in April 2006.
Diane loved spending her time crocheting, sewing, and knitting. Often sharing her creations with her family members. She had a true green thumb and could grow the most beautiful flowers and gardens. Diane loved to travel to different places such as Nashville, Branson, Florida, and the Dominican Republic. She often shared these trips with her family and there are lots of good memories and laughter that they hold dear to their hearts. Lots of families have that one person that holds them together, that one person so full of joy and life that everyone gravitates to and that person was Diane for her family. Her families sun was extinguished and the world seems a little less bright now. However they will forever have the memories of holidays, baking, gathering eggs on the farm, gardening on a hot summer day, fishing on the lake, road trips to fun destinations, and countless hours of laughing, smiling, and love. “A life with love is a life that’s been lived”, and she lived.
Diane is survived by her husband of 63 years, Darrel Goss. Two Daughters Susan Frost (Tom) of Fall Creek and Wanda Hill (John) of Augusta. Three sons Brian Goss (Laura) of Eau Claire, Jeff Goss of Augusta, and Michael Goss (Sunny) of Chippewa Falls. Grandchildren Timothy Frost, Sherry Bergman (Chad), Melissa Dahl (Corey), Joni Thur (Tim), Brandon Goss (Sarah), Jordon Goss, Ryan Kopp, Dylan Goss (Hannah), Mackenzee Goss, Sydney Goss, and Aiden Goss. Great Grandchildren Brittany, Lacy, Stephanie, Brady, Bryce, Addison, Brennan, Scarlett, Piper, and Daniel. One sister Linda Rompre (Mike) of Sun Prairie and one brother Gary Christianson. of Park Falls and many nieces, nephews, 5 sister in laws and her special friend Rosie Mohr.
Diane was proceeded in death by her parents Clinton and Lorraine Christianson.
Because of Covid a private service for immediate family will be held on Wednesday November 4th at 1 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Fall Creek
Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.