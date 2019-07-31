Diane Huth

Diane Berneice Huth, age 79, of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, with the love of her family surrounding her, after battling many chronic illnesses which finally overcame her Irish sharp-wittedness and Norwegian tenacity.
Diane was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on November 5, 1939. She was the daughter, and only child, of Robert T. and M. Berneice (Kattestad) Young of Osseo, Wisconsin.
Diane grew up in Osseo and graduated from Lincoln Hill High School in 1957. She married her high school sweetheart, Donovan K. Fox, on November 26, 1955, and they later divorced. In addition to realizing her dream of having a large family, Diane worked in a number of positions over the years as a waitress at the White House Supper Club in Eau Claire and Gutch’s Supper Club in Fall Creek, long distance operator for Bell Telephone Company, office secretary at Holsum Bread in Eau Claire, farming with Don on the family farm south of Osseo, Uniroyal Tire Company, and in an office position for a construction company in Gillette Wyoming.
Diane lived life to the fullest, enjoying time spent with her family and friends. She also had many fond childhood memories of her time as a Girl Scout Leader, 4-H Leader (sewing) and chaperone at the Trempealeau County Fair. She was a member of the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and attended services regularly regardless of her travels. She liked to sew, knit, play cards, frequent thrift sales and auctions with her friends, and regularly shook the timbers on the house with her exuberant organ and piano playing. It became her favorite way to wake her teenage children early on Saturdays when it was time to clean the house. Next to her human family, Diane loved her pets, and was often teased by her children for loving her pets more than them.
Diane married Wyman F. Huth at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa on October 1, 1979. The two traveled extensively and visited and/or lived in every state west of the Mississippi, including Hawaii. On May 17, 1993, while living in California, Wyman passed away at the age of 50. Diane returned to Wisconsin to be near her family. After a short time, Diane returned to Arizona where she resided for the next 10 years to be near her friends. Having encountered numerous medical problems throughout the years, Diane returned to Wisconsin for the remainder of her years with us. She kept in close contact with several Arizona friends, Beverly and Duane Gjerstad and others who have since passed.
Diane is survived by her seven children: Debra (Randy) Ellifson, Delesa (James Schroeder) Boley, Dawnette (John) Cerda, Dorinda Anderson, Denise Fox, Dana Fox, Donovan (Barbi) Fox. Her grandchildren: Casey (Kristen) and Brady Ellifson, Alex (Vanessa Veiock) and Mikaela (Terry duPont) Boley, Jessica (Keith) Carreiro and Jamilynn (Matthew) Pastore, Ashley (Matthew) McCoy and Andrew Culver, John and Zachary Fox, and Keith Fox. Her great grandchildren: Jayden Ellifson, Fletcher Boley duPont, Max Veiock Boley, Kaelin (Shawn) LeHew, Elizabeth and Ethan Carreiro, Asher, Grady, Mattalynn and Ruth Pastore, Avery and Jameson McCoy and Katie Fox. She is also survived by other relatives and friends, including her special cousin and life-long best friend, Rebecca Lowe.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Berneice Young; husband, Wyman Huth; sons-in-law, Steven Boley and Randall Anderson, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins on her father’s side.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to Mayo Health System-Luther Hospital, Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines and Mayo Clinic Heath System Hospice for their kind and caring attention to our mom.
Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1915 Hogeboom Ave., Eau Claire, Wisconsin, with Pastor Chou Vang officiating. Burial will follow at Osseo Cemetery, Osseo, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services at church.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in, Altoona, WI, is assisting the family. To offer online condolences please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.