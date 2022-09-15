Diane Marie Jorgensen went home to be with Jesus on September 11, 2022. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Diane Marie Powers, was born on November 16, 1945 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Mary Margaret Powers (Walker) and Wayne Marshall Powers.
Diane had a big personality and a bigger heart for people. She never met a stranger and had a rare ability to connect with others regardless of their circumstances in life. She loved to give to people whether it be her time, energy or gifts. She loved to garden, preserve food, bake, volunteer and host family and friends. She sang beautifully and loved to sing hymns. She had a smile that would light up a room.
Diane was married to Lawrence Robert Jorgensen in the little Brown Church in the Vale, in Nashua, Iowa on March 18, 1972. Her family relocated to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, from Iowa, shortly after the wedding, eventually moving to Fall Creek, Wisconsin to build a family farm.
She kept busy raising her five children and helping on the family farm. She received her CNA certificate and worked outside the home at Fall Creek Nursing Home and Augusta Care Center. She enjoyed the work and built many lasting relationships with co-workers, patients, and their families. She also was the Food Pantry Coordinator for the Salvation Army for many years. She never passed up a chance to share her testimony with others. She was active in her church community and enjoyed fellowship with other believers. She touched so many lives and will be missed by many.
In 2013, after retirement, she and Lawrence, moved to Augusta, Wisconsin, where she resided until her death.
Diane is survived by her husband Larry; five children: Dawn Rauens, Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Shanda (David) Ludwig, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Wayne (Lisa) Jorgensen, Ironwood, Michigan, Sarah (Tony) Spencer, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Cora (David) Mack, Ettrick, Wisconsin. Diane is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with another great grandchild due in February 2023.
A graveside service will be held at West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta on September 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. A luncheon will follow at the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire department.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity that is close to your heart. For the service you may want to bring a lawn chair.