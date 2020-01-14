Diane M. Kloss, age 58, of Altoona, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital with her family by her side.
Diane was born February 25, 1961, to Albert and Della (Schmidt) Briski. She graduated from Altoona High School. Diane married Timothy Kloss on May 29, 1982 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona. She enjoyed her job at American Girl and wrapped up her working career at Marshfield Clinic. Diane loved to have fun. She liked taking trips to Las Vegas with Timothy and spending time with her granddaughter, teaching her everything she knew.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Timothy; son, Travis; granddaughter, Izzy; mother, Della Briski; siblings, Linda (Jimmy) Tafel, Laurie (Jeff) Mueller, and Roger Briski; mother-in-law, Barbara Kloss; brother-in-law, Thomas (Monica) Kloss; nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends Pam and Sue Volkman.
Diane is preceded in death by her father, Albert Briski and her father-in-law, Donald Kloss.
A time for gathering and memory sharing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com