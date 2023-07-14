knoepke, diane pic.jpg

Diane Knoepke (90) of Altoona (formally of Barron) died on July 11, 2003 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.

Diane was born on Feb 14, 1933 in the Town of Wilson Dunn County to Hugh and Irma (Hohfeldt) Rogers. She was married to Melvin Knoepke on February 17, 1951 in Ridgeland.

  

