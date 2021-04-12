Diane Demar Maves, 81, of Menomonie, Wisconsin, passed away on March 29th, 2021. Diane was born on July 15th, 1939 in San Francisco, CA to Douglas and Viola Kenison. She spent the majority of her childhood in California and Alaska and traveled widely with her mother via train. Diane initially settled down in California, with her first husband, Les Cowger, where she had her three biological children.
Diane later moved to Hawaii and on the beach of Waikiki, she met the love of her life Mel Maves. After moving to Wisconsin, Diane and Mel began their marriage of over 36 years.
Diane believed strongly in her faith and was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent many years volunteering with the church, coaching young women’s basketball, and working with church’s Pacific Area President and lawyers. She loved contributing to the church in these capacities.
Diane worked in office administration for over 30 years. She used her skills in many arenas, including aiding her uncle’s import export business stationed in Hawaii. She also spent many hours volunteering at local polling places and the Historical Society with Genealogy.
Diane will be fondly remembered for the hours spent with her family crafting, growing her flock of flamingos, and many family dinners, which often included lessons on manners and etiquette for her grandchildren. Diane wanted people to know they were always welcome at her home and her table. She also loved animals and spending time outdoors, especially in the ocean.
Diane joins many family members in heaven, including her husband, Melvin Maves; sons, Douglas Cowger, Martin Maves, and Steven Maves; and grandsons, Levi Markle and Tim Hintz.
Diane is survived by her daughters, Lesli Miller of California, Teri Markle of Wisconsin, and Linda (John) Hintz of Wisconsin; her brother, Jack Weaver of California, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Diane’s celebration of life will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family and sent to Olson Funeral Home (memorials to be determined later).
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com