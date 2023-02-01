Diane Marie McLeod passed away on January 26, 2023 after a short but contested battle with cancer. After her diagnosis, she chose not to let cancer dictate how she lived her life. She died peacefully knowing she was surrounded with what mattered to her most, her loving husband, children, daughter in-law, and granddaughters.
Diane was born on March 12, 1948 in Menomonie, WI to the late Oscar and Evelyn (Simmons) Buss. She was baptized and remained a member of Peace Lutheran Church her entire life. She was a graduate of Menomonie HS class of ’66. After graduation she spent time working in the Twin Cities. During one of her weekend trips home, she met her future husband Michael ‘Mike’ McLeod. They were married on February 13, 1969. To this union, one daughter and two sons were born.
Mother’s true calling in life was her family. She especially cherished all the sporting and school events her children and later, grandchildren were part of. She enjoyed gatherings as a time to reflect and pass family history on to her nieces and nephews. She loved to sew and later in life crafting with her granddaughters. Mother always looked forward to spending time outdoors on her swing, bird watching and enjoying nature. She loved trying new recipes and adding to her vast collection. Visits from her “grand dogs” brought a smile to her face and they knew a treat was soon to follow. She looked forward to day trips or afternoon rides through the countryside with Mike. Mother was an avid reader who was rarely seen without a book in her hand.
In the words of one of her siblings, “Diane was the richest person in the world because she loved her family so much and they loved her back, equally as hard.” It was further reminisced that Mother was always bright and positive, always seen with a smile on her face. Whether she was amongst family or friends, all would gravitate towards her.
Diane is survived by husband Michael McLeod; sons Brent (Beth) McLeod, and Jerry McLeod; grandchildren who were truly the lights of her life, Jordan McLeod, Lauren (Austin) Moen, Madeline McLeod, and Briannan McLeod. She is further survived by three brothers Daniel (Beverly) Buss, Micheal (Jill) Buss, Rodney (Linda) Buss, and sister Kathy (Tom) Bauer, sisters and brothers-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Evelyn Buss, and infant daughter Lynette.
Private services are being held.
In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Diane’s memory.