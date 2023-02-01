Diane Marie McLeod passed away on January 26, 2023 after a short but contested battle with cancer. After her diagnosis, she chose not to let cancer dictate how she lived her life. She died peacefully knowing she was surrounded with what mattered to her most, her loving husband, children, daughter in-law, and granddaughters.

Diane was born on March 12, 1948 in Menomonie, WI to the late Oscar and Evelyn (Simmons) Buss. She was baptized and remained a member of Peace Lutheran Church her entire life. She was a graduate of Menomonie HS class of ’66. After graduation she spent time working in the Twin Cities. During one of her weekend trips home, she met her future husband Michael ‘Mike’ McLeod. They were married on February 13, 1969. To this union, one daughter and two sons were born.

Recommended for you