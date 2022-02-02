Diane Mary Paulsrud, 65, of Eau Claire, WI, died on Thursday, January 27, 2022, after a seven-year courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on August 15, 1956, in Ashland, WI, the daughter of Cecil and Helen (Heckathorn) Albertson. Diane was one of five Alberston siblings. She married Mike Paulsrud on June 19, 1976, in Eau Claire; she and Mike were blessed with one son, Daniel.
She earned two degrees from the Chippewa Valley Technical College. She spent nearly 20 years working for Cray Research, which gave her the opportunity to travel the world and install super computers in places like the Netherlands, France, South Korea, several NASA locations and more. She was a collector of old glassware and antiques. She had a passion and love for Rod N Gun Park, and served on the Water Ways and Parks Commission as she worked to protect the parks and Half Moon Lake. She was a Rock and Gem Club member and made custom jewelry, which was especially loved by her granddaughter, Kendall. Diane’s greatest roles were as Mom, Grandma and Aunt Diane, a title she loved and held for many. Diane showed tremendous strength throughout her illness. Her laughter, light and presence at the table for dominoes and family gatherings will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; one son, Dan (Julie) Paulsrud of Waukesha, WI; two grandchildren, Connor and Kendall; three siblings, Cheryl (Mike Bean), Linda Shay and John Alberston and brother-in-law, Gene (Vicki) Sandvig; many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces/nephews, of whom she adored; and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Vicki (Gene) Sandvig.
A private family funeral service will be taking place. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Paulsrud as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.